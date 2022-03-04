BUSINESS NOTE: OLLI at UNL opportunities abound

Members of the hard-working Curriculum Committee have outdone themselves in preparing a loaded lineup for OLLI at UNL’s spring term.

A veritable cornucopia of choices will be in store for members of OLLI at UNL as they select courses for the upcoming spring term. In baseball parlance, the Curriculum Committee has knocked it out of the park.

“Opportunities abound,” observed Bob Michl, director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute program at UNL. The 78 courses for the term beginning March 24 represent a record-high for the 17-year-old program for adults 50 years-plus. “We’ve got over 100 sections (a combination of multi-format options – in-person and Zoom),” said Michl.

Registration for spring-term courses begins Tuesday, March 8.

The great outdoors

If kayaking has always been on your bucket list, OLLI at UNL’s spring term will be a great time to test the waters. A busy month in April includes a one-time-only introductory course for kayaking at Holmes Lake, as well as an introductory course for stand-up paddle boarders at Pawnee Lake.

Kayakers who complete the introductory course can then take the plunge by testing their newfound skills during an afternoon of paddling at Pawnee Lake and Middle Creek. The April calendar also includes a kayaking trip down a local Nebraska river, and an evening of paddling on one of Lincoln’s local lakes. All equipment is provided.

Michl said the ambitious water-sports calendar has been spawned by the enthusiasm of new leadership at the UNL Campus Recreation office. The lake paddle and river kayaking trips are designed as intergenerational outings bringing traditional UNL students and OLLI members together.

Journalism courses

Wondering why there aren’t as many newspapers? What’s the line between advertising, public relations and news?

Those and other topics will be addressed through journalism courses beginning in late March. “Ethics in Advertising and Public Relations” is a four-week series beginning March 28. “This Is Not the Journalism I Remember” is a six-week series beginning March 22. Both are offered in-person and via Zoom.

“The proliferation of news outlets has made it difficult to sort out,” said Charlyne Berens, professor emeritus for the College of Journalism at UNL. “In addition, there’s so many ways that advertising can reach people. There’s so much more out there than the newspapers and magazines that older adults grew up with.”

Movie free to public

The next installment in OLLI at UNL’s “Movies that Matter” series will be open to the public. “A Home Called Nebraska,” a film produced in 2020 and selected by OLLI at UNL’s Diversity Committee, will examine “how Lutheran Family Services and others help resettle refugees and immigrants in our community and around Nebraska, and what OLLI members and the public can do to help in this effort,” said spokeswoman Nancy Comer.

The film will be shown Monday, April 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Cornhusker Bank, 83rd and O streets. A panel discussion following the film will include Holly Kaffenberger, director of volunteer services for Lutheran Family Services, and Farida Ebrahim, a UNL employee.

Arts-related courses scheduled during the spring term include “Backstage at the Rep: Our Town,” “Tag-Along Art Tour at Concordia University” and “Page to Stage: The Artistic Journey in Creating and Producing a New Play.”

Easy registration

OLLI at UNL Director Michl said new registration software “works great” and has simplified OLLI’s membership and course registration process. “Sign-up and payment can be accommodated in less than five minutes,” he said. Although online registration at https://olli.unl.edu is preferred, drop-off and mail-in registration is also accepted.

OLLI at UNL had more than 1,300 names on its membership rolls as of Feb. 11. The discounted membership fee of $50 took effect Jan. 1 and covers the spring and summer terms.

