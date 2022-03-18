BUSINESS NOTE: Normalcy returning to The Landing

The risk dial is moving favorably in Lancaster County, and so is the activity level at The Landing, an Immanuel Signature Community.

As the county’s risk dial moved closer to turning green last week, the south-central Lincoln retirement community has resumed activities such as dining with family and friends, regular activities such as bridge clubs, and catered special occasions.

“We also anticipate reopening the Thrive by Immanuel wellness center to non-resident members on March 28,” announced John Croghan, regional director for Immanuel Communities’ three retirement communities in Lincoln, including The Landing.

The Landing also has announced plans to return a time-honored tradition – a melodrama. It was a casualty of the coronavirus pandemic the past two years, and was also canceled in 2019 due to a major renovation project which gave the retirement community a fresh, new look. This year’s melodrama, titled “Those Wedding Bells Shall Not Ring Out,” will be staged April 29-May 1.

While local health officials are not to the point where they are considering ending the pandemic health emergency, even if the risk dial drops to green, Croghan said The Landing is “cautiously moving forward with more optimism” as the pandemic begins its third year.

“My prayer is that the worst is over. We continue to maintain good health and safety protocols, adhering to guidelines set by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and locally by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department,” Croghan added. “Residents and staff members have been good ‘rule-followers’ throughout this journey, which has helped tremendously.”

Silver linings

Keeping seniors and other vulnerable populations safe through social distancing has been vital the past two years. At the height of the pandemic, tight restrictions prompted retirement communities to cancel most group activities and communal dining.

At The Landing, one of the “silver linings” during the difficult times has been the response and cooperation shown by residents and staff, said Croghan.

“I’m very proud of how our residents and our team have responded during these extremely difficult times,” Croghan reflected. “The past December and January were especially difficult with all the quarantine protocols and extensive testing,” said the administrator. “They’re really the superheroes.”

New Thrive manager

The new year at The Landing brought a new face to manage the Thrive by Immanuel wellness center. Tim Soenksen, Thrive by Immanuel manager at Yankee Hill Village, located at 8401 S. 33rd St. and also owned by Immanuel Communities, transferred last December to The Landing. He succeeds longtime fitness administrator Lee Johnson, whose connection with The Landing goes back to its beginning in 2001.

“It was a bittersweet situation,” Croghan said of the retirement of Johnson, whose departure took effect Jan. 1. “We are grateful for Lee’s dedication and many years of service … we wish him the best in his retirement. We’re also excited to bring Tim on board to manage our Thrive center.”

The wellness center opened as a residents-only facility several months after The Landing opened its doors. Eventually, the center was opened to non-residents. The center features a warm-water swimming pool and currently carries about 150 non-residents on its membership rolls.

The Landing also announces a change in bank providers. Cornhusker Bank, whose former President and CEO Alice Dittman resides at The Landing, now has a physical presence there. Cornhusker Bank was selected by the retirement community following Pinnacle Bank’s decision to refocus its efforts elsewhere.

Schedule a visit

The Landing is a complete, continuing care campus at 3500 Faulkner Drive for ages 55+ that features 90 independent-living apartments, 34 apartments for assisted living and 14 for memory care. To schedule a visit, call 402-420-9355.

Long-term care and skilled nursing support are also available at Cove House and Harbor House, available through a collaboration with Tabitha.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0