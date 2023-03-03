To no one’s surprise, Maj. Gen. Roger Lempke says he’s a huge fan of military history. When the latest OLLI at UNL courses are announced, the former Nebraska National Guard Adjutant General is likely to gravitate to courses that run parallel to his decorated career.

And when he’s not taking OLLI courses, he’s teaching them, like the “Battle of Britain: How Upstream Thinking Saved a Nation,” a three-session course he taught in the winter term.

But there’s much more on the OLLI calendar that typically catches the eye of the 76-year-old Lincoln retiree. The diversification of OLLI courses is appreciated by the retired U.S. Air Force officer.

“My favorite OLLI course was ‘Vietnam: 1968,’ but I’ve been known to enroll in courses such as ‘Digitizing History’ and other courses that are unrelated to military history,” said Lempke, a member of the OLLI History Committee and the OLLI Advisory Council.

Lempke said he was impressed by OLLI leaders’ swift and effective reaction to the coronavirus pandemic three years ago, and how its introduction to the world of Zoom kept OLLI afloat as it navigated turbulent waters.

“The public safety threat posed by COVID caused OLLI to go virtual faster than it had planned,” Lempke reflected. “OLLI coached its members along, raised awareness of connecting, and promoted computer literacy.”

Today, Zoom not only continues to exist as an attendance option for OLLI members, the livestream sessions have bolstered membership numbers and allowed the program to extend its reach.

An easy sell

Anne Diffendal, a historian by trade and a facilitator for a number of OLLI courses, says her talking points when recruiting prospective OLLI members include the quality and variety of courses, in addition to the impressive lineup of quality volunteer instructors.

“There’s also the fun of getting to know people while you’re engaged in a topic of mutual interest,” said the 80-year-old Lincoln resident, who’s spent much of her career as a noteworthy archivist and consulting historian.

A member of the Curriculum Committee, Diffendal has also served as a volunteer instructor with her husband, Robert F. Diffendal.

Spring term soon

Registration for OLLI’s spring term begins Tuesday, March 7. The spring term is March 20-April 29 and features nearly 80 courses, travel opportunities and outdoor events. The courses are a blend of in-person, Zoom livestream, multi-format (live in-person and on Zoom), and on-demand recorded video programming available online.

Membership is required to participate in most courses and events, although some events and activities may be open to the public. Those who choose to join now will be able to do so at the mid-year membership rate of $50, valid for the spring and summer terms. This allows members to participate in courses, events, travel opportunities and more through July 31. A one-time class is $10 and a typical six-week course is $35.

View the catalog and register

View the catalog and register on the OLLI website at https://olli.un.edu. Registration options are: online, mail your registration form with payment, or drop off your form at the OLLI office, UNL East Campus, 105 Newkirk Human Services Building, 1650 N. 35th St. For more information, call 402-472-6265.