Health-conscious residents at Yankee Hill Village don’t have far to go for their daily workout.

It’s a short walk – and all on one level – from each resident’s apartment to the Thrive Wellness Center by Immanuel, where residents exercise under the personal assistance of Wellness Specialist and Certified Health Coach Dustin Churchwell.

The Thrive Wellness Center has personal assistance from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday at the south-central Lincoln retirement community located at 8401 S. 33rd St. Having convenient access to the wellness center allows residents to become more active. Residents may also gain access to Thrive anytime to suit their personal workout schedule day or night.

Healthy lifestyle

The dedicated regulars at the wellness center at Yankee Hill Village attribute their healthy approach to the influence and support of Churchwell, who joined the Immanuel Communities family in May 2019 at the Thrive by Immanuel Wellness Center at The Landing, where he was wellness coordinator and a class instructor. He was promoted in November 2021 to operate the Thrive wellness facility at Yankee Hill Village, also owned by Immanuel Retirement Communities.

Churchwell, 27, is a graduate of Malcolm High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Health and Fitness Studies.

Thrive Wellness Center features a daily class with an emphasis that varies, usually focusing on balance and strength, Churchwell said. “Most classes involve a chair and have the residents seated. Residents come to increase their balance, get stronger and learn about the importance of exercise,” Churchwell observed.

Staying active wasn’t a concern prior to retirement community life for Donna Wineman, a 4 ½-year resident of Yankee Hill Village. Neither was maintaining a nutritionally balanced diet. But, having access to the amenities of a retirement-community lifestyle has allowed Donna to stay on track.

“I never used to make time for exercise, figuring that I was active enough as it was,” says Donna. “Exercise is a bigger priority for me now than it used to be, and I pay more attention to what I eat.”

The educational sessions tend to be popular and range from heart and brain health, to nutrition and stress management. Some classes are complemented by special social events, with refreshments prepared by Churchwell and his wife, Samantha Churchwell.

“Anytime you offer food, it increases the popularity of the event,” mused Churchwell, a personable trainer who interacts well with seniors.

Amenities abound

Thrive Wellness Center at Yankee Hill Village features a wide array of modern NuStep equipment, a balance bar, strength machines, dumbbells and resistance bands. Newly installed is a functional trainer cable column.

With state-of-the-art equipment and experts on aging health, Thrive programming offers enriching planned social activities based on whole-person wellness principles: music, connections, faith, recreation, community, creativity, service and lifelong learning.

From group exercises to special music performances, travel opportunities and more, Thrive by Immanuel is much more than a fitness program.

Why work out?

Medical studies prove that exercise for seniors prevents frailty (decreased muscle strength, activity and walking speed, fatigability and weight loss); obesity; and maintains blood sugar, blood pressure and serum lipids in good condition so that it is possible to prevent lifestyle-related diseases such as diabetes, dyslipidemia and high blood pressure.

Advantages of exercise include improved energy, lower cholesterol, better heart health, improved blood sugar control and increased bone density. Regular exercise also improves mental health and protects against many types of cancer.

Life at Yankee Hill Village supports your wellness goals.