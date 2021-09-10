BUSINESS NOTE: Legacy Terrace residents embrace ‘down-home’ feel

“At the time Legacy Terrace was built, there were few options for quality retirement community living in Lincoln besides The Legacy,” recalled Hinkley. “We tried to price the Terrace a little more affordable than The Legacy, which helped, and the Terrace had a down-home atmosphere, which appealed to the market we were pursuing.”

Twenty-three years after its opening, Legacy Terrace continues to appeal to folks who grew up in northeast Lincoln and surrounding communities such as Waverly, Davey, and Ceresco, as well as area farmers. Hinkley estimates “between one-third and 40 percent” of the 218 Legacy Terrace residents have northeast Lincoln ties.

The Arbors added

Eventually, construction of The Arbors -- a memory care community composed of 32 apartments and located directly north of Legacy Terrace -- would add to the uniqueness of the northeast Lincoln campus. The Arbors, currently home to 33 residents, is the only memory care component under the Legacy Retirement Communities’ umbrella.

“There’s certainly a housing need for folks facing dementia,” said John Kopetzky, executive director of Legacy Terrace since February 2005. “We have some living arrangements where Terrace residents walk to The Arbors to be with their spouse who has some form of dementia and is being cared for there.”