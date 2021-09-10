BUSINESS NOTE: Legacy Terrace residents embrace ‘down-home’ feel

Legacy Terrace opened in September 1998, bringing an elegant, albeit affordable lifestyle option to northeast Lincoln.
The retirement community at 5700 Fremont St. was the second location to emerge under the Legacy Retirement Communities’ umbrella. It gave the senior housing provider a presence that complemented The Legacy, a southeast Lincoln retirement community that opened in 1995 at South 56th and Pioneers Boulevard.
“We wanted to design a retirement community that would appeal to the blue-collar work ethic of the neighborhood, while maintaining the standards of The Legacy,” reminisced real estate developer Lloyd Hinkley, who teamed with business associate and close friend Jerry Joyce to open Legacy Terrace. Joyce had entered the retirement community development business in the early 1990s after finding little in the way of comfortable retirement living options for his mother.
The Legacy filled quickly after it opened in 1995. Shortly thereafter, Joyce and Hinkley put their heads together and wrapped their arms around a concept that led to state-of-the-art retirement community living in northeast Lincoln.
The response to the opening of the Legacy Terrace proved that the visionary business partners had done their homework. Constructed in two phases, Legacy Terrace would eventually comprise 141 independent-living apartments and 56 apartments for assisted living. It would also become the first and only Legacy campus to feature townhomes when 14 cottages were added to the growing community.
“At the time Legacy Terrace was built, there were few options for quality retirement community living in Lincoln besides The Legacy,” recalled Hinkley. “We tried to price the Terrace a little more affordable than The Legacy, which helped, and the Terrace had a down-home atmosphere, which appealed to the market we were pursuing.”
Twenty-three years after its opening, Legacy Terrace continues to appeal to folks who grew up in northeast Lincoln and surrounding communities such as Waverly, Davey, and Ceresco, as well as area farmers. Hinkley estimates “between one-third and 40 percent” of the 218 Legacy Terrace residents have northeast Lincoln ties.
The Arbors added
Eventually, construction of The Arbors -- a memory care community composed of 32 apartments and located directly north of Legacy Terrace -- would add to the uniqueness of the northeast Lincoln campus. The Arbors, currently home to 33 residents, is the only memory care component under the Legacy Retirement Communities’ umbrella.
“There’s certainly a housing need for folks facing dementia,” said John Kopetzky, executive director of Legacy Terrace since February 2005. “We have some living arrangements where Terrace residents walk to The Arbors to be with their spouse who has some form of dementia and is being cared for there.”
Hinkley said he sold his share of Legacy Terrace to Joyce about a half-dozen years after the retirement community opened. Jerry Joyce would eventually build Legacy Estates, located at 72nd and Van Dorn streets, nearly 20 years ago.
Joyce passed away in 2011 at the age of 78.
Terrace living today
Kopetzky commended Legacy Terrace staff members, residents and their families for coping with the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
“In the interest of keeping everyone safe and healthy, we’ve all had to adapt,” said Kopetzky. “From the outset of the virus, staff was encouraged to limit their activities outside of work, to limit the spread. Also, the isolation caused by the pandemic has been difficult for residents, who missed contact with their families and with each other.”
Kopetzky said Legacy Terrace reopened to public visitation March 18 – two weeks after the last round of vaccinations was conducted in the retirement community – and has been allowed since then, with health and safety protocols being practiced.
“How great it is for all of us to see family members and friends back in the building again,” said Kopetzky. “They’re all part of the Legacy Terrace family, and it’s great to reconnect with them.”