BUSINESS NOTE: Legacy Retirement Communities to host ‘Where do I begin?’ events

For the past 10-plus years, the Legacy Retirement Communities have offered informational events for those contemplating a move to a retirement community and facing the proverbial question: “Where do I begin?”

Over the years, Legacy presenters have fine-tuned the presentations. They not only crunch the numbers, they also examine how life in a social, engaging, vibrant community of your peers can add not only years to your life, but life to your years.

As you prepare for another Nebraska winter and the snowstorms that come with it, the Legacy Retirement Communities invite you to take in one of their three upcoming programs next month, and ponder the next chapter in your life as you enjoy coffee and a slice of their homemade pie.

The “Where Do I Begin?” educational events are on:

 Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Legacy Terrace, 5700 Fremont St.;

 Thursday, Oct. 7 at The Legacy, 5600 Pioneers Blvd.; and

 Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Legacy Estates, 7200 Van Dorn St.

Each program begins at 1:30 p.m. and lasts about an hour. RSVPs are requested. You can call 402-436-3000 to reserve your preferred date.

Savvy seniors