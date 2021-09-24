BUSINESS NOTE: Legacy Retirement Communities to host ‘Where do I begin?’ events

For the past 10-plus years, the Legacy Retirement Communities have offered informational events for those contemplating a move to a retirement community and facing the proverbial question: “Where do I begin?”
Over the years, Legacy presenters have fine-tuned the presentations. They not only crunch the numbers, they also examine how life in a social, engaging, vibrant community of your peers can add not only years to your life, but life to your years.
As you prepare for another Nebraska winter and the snowstorms that come with it, the Legacy Retirement Communities invite you to take in one of their three upcoming programs next month, and ponder the next chapter in your life as you enjoy coffee and a slice of their homemade pie.
The “Where Do I Begin?” educational events are on:
Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Legacy Terrace, 5700 Fremont St.;
Thursday, Oct. 7 at The Legacy, 5600 Pioneers Blvd.; and
Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Legacy Estates, 7200 Van Dorn St.
Each program begins at 1:30 p.m. and lasts about an hour. RSVPs are requested. You can call 402-436-3000 to reserve your preferred date.
Savvy seniors
The presentations are tailored to a senior population that’s increasingly proactive when it comes to thinking about their future, says Legacy Retirement Communities Retirement Living Advisor Kayla Schaf, who will conduct the educational events at Legacy Terrace and Legacy Estates.
“I think seniors are more educated than ever when it comes to making decisions that impact their future,” said Schaf. “These educational events will examine how understanding personal values affects a person’s decision-making process.”
In the past, a variety of issues have attracted older adults to Legacy Retirement Communities’ educational events, observed Kyle Yates, retirement living adviser at The Legacy.
“We put seniors in the driver’s seat of their own future, and empower them with the knowledge to make their own educated decisions,” said Yates.
Yates, a 15-year veteran of helping seniors make wise choices, has observed different outlooks and “shifting attitudes, in a positive way,” over the years. “Today’s seniors are looking to enhance their lives through a variety of changes, ranging from dietary and other physical improvements to greater socialization,” all while maintaining the freedom they enjoyed through home ownership, he said.
“I think the most pleasant discovery that a new resident experiences with us is finding out that the grass really is greener on the other side,” said Yates.
“The comment we hear most often is, ‘I didn’t know it would be like this.’ It’s all about experiencing a new-and-improved lifestyle, discovering a renewed purpose in life,” added Schaf, a 20-year Legacy Retirement Communities employee.
Legacy Retirement Communities’ residents also enjoy the camaraderie of staff members, as well as other residents. Legacy Retirement Communities takes pride in creating a fun, relaxing environment for its employees. The lengthy work histories of a majority of the employees are a testament to the staff members’ job satisfaction.
Want a personalized visit?
If anyone is unable to attend the event and/or would like to have a personalized learning session, call 402-436-3000 to request a one-on-one “Where Do I Begin?” session with any retirement living adviser from Legacy Retirement Communities.
For those who plan to attend an event in-person and wish to RSVP online, go to www.LegacyRetirementCommunities.com/WhereDoIBegin.