BUSINESS NOTE: Legacy Retirement Communities presents ‘How Do I Find My New Home?’

Last month, several people from the Lincoln area attended a Legacy Retirement Communities educational event titled “How Do I Start?” Legacy Retirement Living Advisors Jocelyn Fitzgerald and Kyle Yates spoke to attendees about how to start the sometimes-difficult conversation of considering retirement living.

This month, Advisors Chris Bodfield, Jeff Chapin and Christine Bartels will present “How Do I Find My New Home?” which focuses on the “nitty gritty facts” of selecting and moving to a retirement living community. Chris, Jeff and Christine plan to share their own personal accounts of working with seniors who are thinking about making a change.

“We’re going to share our own stories as well as explain the differences between independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing and memory care,” says Bodfield. “We will explain the different financial structures of various communities and discuss what culture or amenities you might want to look for.”

When you make the decision to move to a retirement community, Chapin explains, “It’s a lifestyle change. You must ask yourself, ‘Which retirement community best matches the lifestyle I want?’”

Bartels says she’s excited to share her own personal experience of moving her parents into a retirement community. “I’m going to talk about the things that my family looked for when it was time for my parents to move somewhere,” she says. “It’s interesting, because some of the things that were important to us might not be important to the folks that attend this seminar.”

For example, Bartels explains that it was important for her family to develop good relationships with the people who worked in the retirement community. “You’re trusting them to take good care of your parents,” she says. “When you realize that the employees also have your parents’ best interest at heart, it’s much easier to feel comfortable moving there.”

Another piece of advice Bartels gives is to “… tour several communities. We looked at several in Lincoln until we found the place that felt right for my parents.” She adds, if it’s possible, “try the food or attend an activity” when you tour different communities to get a feel for their culture.

One underlying theme that is carried through all Legacy of Learning programs is the importance of being proactive. Chapin explains, “It is better to plan ahead than to have to react quickly due to an unplanned circumstance.”

“We’ve all heard people say, ‘I’m just not ready yet,’” explains Bodfield. “Unfortunately, a lot of times people are not ready until something happens in their life which makes the decision for them.”

“For example,” Chapin chimes in, “we had someone who toured and had her heart set on one of our communities. She wanted to end up here but wasn’t ready to make the move. By the time she was ready, she’d had a bad fall and needed more care than we were able to provide.”

Like Fitzgerald said in the last Legacy of Learning program, “We want you to be in the driver’s seat of your life.” Bartels goes on to say, “We want to give you the tools to help you make the best decision for yourself and those you love.”

Legacy Retirement Communities is proud to be a resource for the Lincoln community and to be able to offer this educational series at two of their locations – Legacy Estates, 7200 Van Dorn St., on Oct. 12, and Legacy Terrace, 5700 Fremont St., on Oct. 19.

Register for the program that works best for you by calling 402-436-3000. Although registration is encouraged, walk-ins are welcome.