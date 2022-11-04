BUSINESS NOTE: Legacy presents last Legacy of Learning program of the year, ‘What Do I Do with My Stuff?’

Legacy Retirement Communities continues to empower senior adults by offering educational programs for Lincoln community members looking to be proactive and prepare for their future.

The first program, titled “How Do I Start?” addressed concerns many people have when it’s time to consider retirement living. Retirement living advisors from Legacy Retirement Communities, Kyle Yates and Jocelyn Fitzgerald, spoke to attendees about how to start the sometimes-difficult conversation of considering retirement living.

The second, “How Do I Find My New Home?” was led by retirement living advisors Chris Bodfield, Christine Bartels and Jeff Chapin. That program focused on the “nitty gritty” facts and what to look for when selecting and moving to a retirement community.

Stuart Mitchell, a retirement living advisor for Legacy Retirement Communities, is excited to present the final Legacy of Learning program of the year, “What Do I Do with My Stuff?”

“This program is designed to address the overwhelming topic of owning too much stuff,” says Mitchell. “Not knowing what to do with all your stuff can feel paralyzing for a lot of people.

“As we age, we don’t have the energy to deal with it all, we don’t know how to get rid of things we’ve owned for years, or maybe we don’t know how to ask family or friends for help,” he adds.

Mitchell, who has managed an antique store and grew up with collector parents, says he’s learned a long list of helpful tips for those looking to downsize. “A lot of the information I present comes from my years of life experience,” he explains.

“It’s a tough problem to address, because it’s a touchy subject for many,” says Mitchell. “It can be difficult for people to consider downsizing for a number of reasons.”

A few of those reasons, he says, are that people often feel overwhelmed by the quantity of things they’ve accumulated over time, or maybe they don’t have the physical energy needed to attack the task of getting rid of some of them.

“Some have a sentimental attachment to things, or maybe they can’t bear the thought of someone else owning them,” he says.

Whether they are downsizing a home or dealing with inherited items from a relative or loved one, Mitchell says this is a struggle that can apply to anyone, at any age.

However, he explains, “Getting rid of clutter can feel very liberating. It helps prepare you for whatever changes may happen in your future, simply by eliminating some of the things you will have to deal with when that time comes, and you have to move.”

Mitchell hopes this program will help those who are frustrated with owning too many things, and offer them some advice on getting rid of any “junk” that might be taking up too much space in their home.

“I hope people leave feeling energized and optimistic about what they can accomplish,” says Mitchell. “I also hope they leave feeling empowered to communicate with their families and start the dialogue.”

Legacy Retirement Communities is proud to be a resource for the Lincoln community and to be able to offer this educational series at two of their locations: Legacy Terrace, 5700 Fremont St., on Nov. 15, and Legacy Estates, 7200 Van Dorn St., on Nov. 17.

Register for the program that works best for you by calling 402-436-3000. Although registration is encouraged, walk-ins are welcome.

For those interested in learning more about the topics discussed, email info@legacyretirement.com.