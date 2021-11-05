BUSINESS NOTE: Legacy communities to host panel discussions

Leaves are falling, and snow is coming soon. It won’t be long before the beautiful fall colors are replaced by a blanket of white.
If you’re retirement age and planning for the next chapter in your life, you may be asking yourself: Where do I go from here?
You can count on the advisers at Legacy Retirement Communities to help you make an informed decision. “Where do I go from here?” just happens to be the theme of a series of panel discussions on retirement living to be held Nov. 9 at The Legacy, 5600 Pioneers Blvd.; Nov. 11 at Legacy Estates, 7200 Van Dorn St.; and Nov. 16 at Legacy Terrace, 5700 Fremont St.
Each program begins at 2 p.m. and features a panel composed of Rich Rodenburg, Realtor, partner and associate broker for Coldwell Banker NHS Real Estate; Phil Rihanek, financial adviser for Edward Jones; and Stuart Mitchell, retirement living adviser for Legacy Retirement Communities. Refreshments will follow each presentation.
Rodenburg and Rihanek will both share their experiences of moving their mother to Legacy Retirement Communities:
Ruth Rodenburg, now 93, moved to The Legacy in 2019;
Carolyn Rihanek, now 89, moved to Legacy Terrace in 2017.
‘I’m in heaven’
It didn’t take long for Ruth Rodenburg to discover that selecting The Legacy was the right move.
“About a week after moving, Mom invited a friend from her former neighborhood to see her new residence,” her son said. “She told her friend, ‘I’m in heaven.’ It’s fun to see her so happy.”
Ruth Rodenburg had certainly done her homework. She and her husband, Stan, who passed away in 2002, had lived in the same home since 1961. When she turned 80, she began planning for the future by paying a deposit fee to reserve an apartment in The Legacy’s independent-living community. Mrs. Rodenburg said that when she felt the timing was right, she had three priorities: to be on the second floor, have an apartment facing south, and access to a balcony.
Two years ago, she decided the timing was right – and The Legacy had an apartment that checked all three boxes.
Kind and courteous
When a move to a retirement community was being considered by Stan and Carolyn Rihanek, they sought a nice location in north Lincoln that had large rooms, good food, and was in close proximity to their sons. In August 2017, they found the perfect fit at Legacy Terrace, a northeast Lincoln retirement community where retired farmers and northeast Lincoln natives comprise a high percentage of the resident population.
The Rihaneks farmed in northeast Nebraska before moving to Lincoln in 1991. They later lived in a Lincoln townhome from 2012 to 2017 before becoming Legacy Terrace residents. Stan Rihanek passed away in 2018.
“The location is convenient for me and my brother, the staff is courteous, and (Executive Director) John Kopetzky does a nice job running the retirement community,” said Phil Rihanek, a 31-year financial professional whose office is in nearby Havelock.
Rihanek said his portion of the panel presentations will focus on the importance of developing a financial plan that meets an individual’s priorities while allowing him or her to stay on track. Rodenburg, a real estate professional for nearly 20 years, will look at a Lincoln housing market in which the roughly 250 homes currently for sale are going at a premium.
“The median price for a Lincoln home under contract is about $230,000, compared to $150,000 as recently as 2016,” Rodenburg said.
Local scene
Kopetzky reported Nov. 1 that Legacy Terrace has an occupancy rate of more than 95% -- with just nine vacancies among the retirement community’s 211 apartments. Residents and their families enjoy working with locally owned retirement communities, he said.
“When I call my CEO, it’s a local call. Decisions are made without having to go through layers of administration,” said Kopetzky.