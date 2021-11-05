BUSINESS NOTE: Legacy communities to host panel discussions

It didn’t take long for Ruth Rodenburg to discover that selecting The Legacy was the right move.

“About a week after moving, Mom invited a friend from her former neighborhood to see her new residence,” her son said. “She told her friend, ‘I’m in heaven.’ It’s fun to see her so happy.”

Ruth Rodenburg had certainly done her homework. She and her husband, Stan, who passed away in 2002, had lived in the same home since 1961. When she turned 80, she began planning for the future by paying a deposit fee to reserve an apartment in The Legacy’s independent-living community. Mrs. Rodenburg said that when she felt the timing was right, she had three priorities: to be on the second floor, have an apartment facing south, and access to a balcony.

Two years ago, she decided the timing was right – and The Legacy had an apartment that checked all three boxes.

Kind and courteous