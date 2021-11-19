BUSINESS NOTE: Immanuel communities expand mission beyond campus confines

Lincoln’s three Immanuel senior living communities are all about community.
That’s in keeping with Immanuel’s mission -- Christ-centered service to seniors, others and the community.
Immanuel founder E.A. Fogelstrom and the Deaconesses working alongside him in Omaha 134 years ago sought to assist the suffering, infirm, orphans and needy.
“Their intention was to shed light in the dark places, to shine the light on where the needs are and make an impact,” said Pastor Renae Johnson, a full-time pastor at The Landing.
Over the years, that light began to shine on a need for a family of retirement communities and senior services. Immanuel now offers a continuum of care to Midwesterners of all faiths, ranging from active and independent living to assisted, memory support, skilled nursing and long-term care.
“We want to create an environment that gives people the best quality of life they can have in their later years,” said John Croghan, regional director of Community Operations for The Landing.
Community outreach is emphasized as one way to boost quality of life, with each of Immanuel’s campuses finding ways to make an impact. At The Landing, both staff and residents participate in the annual Food Bank of Lincoln’s Stuff the Bus at the nearby Williamsburg Hy-Vee. And around Christmastime, its Fill the Sleigh drive has residents gathering winter wear and other children’s items to share with Haxby’s Bears and Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties.
“The generosity comes out when you’re inviting them to be generous,” Pastor Johnson said.
Over the years, residents have shared thousands of dollars with Lincoln area organizations like Friendship Home, Tabitha Meals on Wheels and Cedars for Kids from Sunday collections, Johnson added.
In the Memory Support community, she tries to instill mission-mindedness by having residents decorate lunch sacks for Meals on Wheels. “It is a wonderful way to volunteer while being able to stay at home, to talk about the need for hunger programs and to laugh at our crazy artwork!” Johnson said.
At Yankee Hill Village, past community outreach efforts included creating tied blankets for Project Linus, packaging rice meals for Kids Against Hunger, making Cards for Soldiers for the holidays, giving furniture to Home in a Box, and raising over $1,000 for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s event.
“The great thing about our residents here is they have a bunch of heart for each other … I think that spirit spills out into Lincoln,” said Yankee Hill Village Executive Director Melissa Ryan.
A few Yankee Hill Village residents are physically out in the community volunteering. Donna Wineman helps at Eastridge Presbyterian Church in the library and assembles weekly bulletins. Although she watches the Sunday services online due to COVID-19 precautions, her volunteer efforts allow her to still feel a part of the church community, she said.
Lenore Spencer greets community members who come to the Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program office on the Whitehall campus. Spencer used to work part-time with SHIP and now helps visitors fill out paperwork prior to their appointment with a counselor.
Grand Lodge, the newest addition to the Immanuel family, had a history of community outreach before it was acquired Aug. 1. The independent and assisted living campus hosted food barrels for Food Bank of Lincoln, donated Christmas gifts to Cedars, and collected donations for flood victims and Friendship Home.
“It’s just a good feeling, to know that we have our own community of residents but that we’re helping the greater community as well,” said Grand Lodge Executive Director Lisa Henning. “So many of our residents are still active in the community and have those connections to the community.”