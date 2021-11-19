BUSINESS NOTE: Immanuel communities expand mission beyond campus confines

Lincoln’s three Immanuel senior living communities are all about community.

That’s in keeping with Immanuel’s mission -- Christ-centered service to seniors, others and the community.

Immanuel founder E.A. Fogelstrom and the Deaconesses working alongside him in Omaha 134 years ago sought to assist the suffering, infirm, orphans and needy.

“Their intention was to shed light in the dark places, to shine the light on where the needs are and make an impact,” said Pastor Renae Johnson, a full-time pastor at The Landing.

Over the years, that light began to shine on a need for a family of retirement communities and senior services. Immanuel now offers a continuum of care to Midwesterners of all faiths, ranging from active and independent living to assisted, memory support, skilled nursing and long-term care.

“We want to create an environment that gives people the best quality of life they can have in their later years,” said John Croghan, regional director of Community Operations for The Landing.