BUSINESS NOTE: How will you know you’re ready for retirement living?

Making the decision to move into a retirement living community can be a difficult and emotional process for many seniors. According to Kyle Yates, a retirement living advisor for Legacy Retirement Communities, “The hardest part, for a lot of people, is not knowing where to start or how to take that first step. It can be overwhelming.”

In an effort to help seniors and their loved ones navigate that process, Legacy Retirement Communities is launching its latest Legacy of Learning series, “How Do I Start?” which will kick off Wednesday, Sept. 7 at The Legacy, 5600 Pioneers Blvd.

“How Do I Start” is designed for those who don’t know where to start and need help working through the emotional process of considering retirement living.

“We understand it’s a difficult decision to make, so we really just want to meet people where they are and be a support for them,” says Jocelyn Fitzgerald, also a retirement living advisor who has worked for Legacy Retirement Communities for over 25 years. “The individual should have that authority to decide where they want to start.”

In this new Legacy of Learning series, Fitzgerald and Yates will talk through common questions they are asked when working with prospective residents and their families. “We want to help our attendees identify their next steps,” says Yates, who has served seniors at The Legacy for over 16 years.

“Someone’s first step may be to just set foot in a retirement community,” says Fitzgerald. “That alone can feel like a huge leap for them, especially when they don’t know what ‘retirement living’ means.”

According to Yates and Fitzgerald, many prospective residents walk in with strong preconceived feelings based on negative experiences their own loved ones may have had before retirement communities were what they are today. “It looks a lot different than it did 30-plus years ago,” says Yates.

“That’s the first step,” adds Fitzgerald, “to open up the conversation and discuss how retirement communities can greatly enhance a senior’s quality of life.”

“How Do I Start” will walk attendees through topics like starting the conversation with yourself or your loved one, identifying personal values, empowering yourself to live and act on what’s important to you, and finding the right time to make a change for yourself.

Yates and Fitzgerald plan to give real-life examples of their support of current residents during their decision-making process. They will also focus on the importance of being proactive versus reactive when making important life decisions.

“Our job isn’t to persuade,” says Yates, “but to start the conversation and hopefully point people in the right direction.”

Yates and Fitzgerald are hopeful this program will create a safe space for an open dialogue among attendees. “We are here to help you work through whatever feelings you may be experiencing. Everyone is different, and it’s okay to feel scared or hesitant about starting a new chapter,” says Fitzgerald.

“With all big changes in life, everyone needs support in one way or another. Hopefully, this program will encourage people to be proactive and take control of their own life,” says Yates.

“Our goal with this series is to help others through their uncertainty, whether they choose a retirement community or not. We’re here to empower them to sit in the driver’s seat of their life,” says Fitzgerald.

Legacy Retirement Communities is excited to offer this educational series at each of their locations and hopes to continue being a resource for the Lincoln community.

Register for the program that works best for you by calling 402-436-3000. Although registration is encouraged, walk-ins are welcome.