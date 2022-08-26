BUSINESS NOTE: Grand Lodge happy to be a part of Immanuel

The first anniversary of Immanuel Communities’ purchase of the Grand Lodge has prompted leadership to pause and reflect on what has been a seamless transition and successful acquisition.

“The transition of being acquired by Immanuel has gone well,” reflected Grand Lodge Executive Director Lisa Henning.

“It’s nice to be owned by a local company. They have provided great support, and their expertise is appreciated,” added Henning, an 18-year Grand Lodge employee who supervises a 60-member staff at the southeast Lincoln location. “We at the Grand Lodge are happy to be a part of the Immanuel Communities family.”

Lifespace Communities Inc. sold the 18-year-old retirement community at South 80th and Pioneers Boulevard in August 2021. All but 10 of the 119 apartments at Grand Lodge are independent-living units. Apartment sizes range from 620 to 1,095 square feet in the assisted-living area, and from 675 to 1,840 square feet in the independent-living area.

Key positions added

John Croghan, regional director of operations, said: “We have added some key positions as part of the Immanuel acquisition of Grand Lodge.” They are Wellness Specialist Nicole Addison and Pastor LuRae Hallstrom.

Addison was brought on board last September to direct the Wellness Center at Grand Lodge after a dozen years at The Landing. Each resident at Grand Lodge has a fob key that provides admission 24/7 to the Wellness Center at Grand Lodge. The fitness features include classes, one-on-one appointments (by reservation), NuStep equipment, treadmills and strength training equipment.

Addison’s services are available each weekday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. She also works with physical therapists who are available to work one-on-one with Grand Lodge residents.

Rev. Hallstrom, previously pastor of a church in Filley, Nebraska, arrived at the Grand Lodge in January to fill a new 27-hours-per-week position. The Grand Lodge hosts Sunday services and special midweek services (3 p.m. on Wednesdays) in the multipurpose room, as well as Bible studies and other special services. Sunday worship services are also streamed.

The pastor’s services are also available for residents’ hospital visitation.

“Part of Immanuel Communities’ model and mission is to have a wellness specialist and a pastor at each Immanuel retirement community to help with residents’ spiritual and physical needs,” said Henning, who had seven years of previous leadership experience in retirement communities prior to arriving at Grand Lodge in 2004. “We are pleased to offer the professional services of Nicole and Pastor Hallstrom to our residents.”

Croghan added: “I believe both of those roles have had positive impacts on Grand Lodge as a part of the acquisition.”

Home to 140 residents

Henning said Grand Lodge is currently home to 140 residents. Each resident enjoys kitchen and laundry facilities in their apartment, access to parking facilities and complimentary transportation to medical appointments. (Transportation for personal trips is also available for a fee.)

Assisted-living residents enjoy three meals prepared each day. Independent-living residents receive 20 meals per month.

To get a taste of life at the Grand Lodge, call 402-782-4470 and ask to schedule a tour.