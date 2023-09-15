Life Enrichment Manager Amber Lihs arrived at The Landing last February and dove headfirst into a mission to refocus programming for the retirement community’s Assisted Living and Memory Support areas and to add some new ideas for entertaining Independent Living residents.

What has transpired over the past seven months is an approach that continues “increased resident engagement,” says Carol Schulte, executive director of the Immanuel Community at 3500 Faulkner Drive in south-central Lincoln.

From music featuring local entertainers to outings to nearby restaurants, the 164 residents comprising The Landing’s population are as busy and engaged as they care to be.

“I feel like we’re more participation-based than we’ve ever been,” Schulte observed. “Resident engagement is a big focus here. We always are looking to be innovative and forward thinking.”

The Landing has long had innovative approaches to Life Enrichment, including a full art gallery and an annual melodrama performed by residents, staff and volunteers. Also, the community has been using Virtual Reality headsets for residents to virtually travel and experience all forms of adventure from the comfort of their chair.

The Landing is also excited about social drumming, which embraces Immanuel’s philosophy of mind, body and spirit. It has elements of recreation and music creation through its embrace of rhythm and connections among attendees and facilitators.

Special themes

Lihs, who worked more than six years as a Life Enrichment coordinator at a long-term-care community before joining The Landing, said residents are encouraged to share their talent in fields such as art and travel, and to reflect on their careers.

Travel, art and career were all combined when Caleb Vercellino, head chef at The Landing, shared portraits of his trip to Switzerland and whipped up a special Swiss-themed dinner for the occasion.

Restaurant outings are often tied to a monthly theme at The Landing, whose residents enjoyed a trip to the nearby Chocolate Season earlier this week.

"The Life Enrichment team puts a lot of emphasis not only on pairing activities with the month's theme, but also looking for ways in each interaction to offer a connection to their past so they have an outlet to share their experiences, knowledge and meaningful memories," said Lihs. "Arranging flowers, as an example, may bring up fond memories of gardening and canning, and passing on recipes to grandchildren."

For the many music aficionados at The Landing, Lihs and her crew bring in a steady stream of local talent. Performers have included The Generation, performing for a recent Casino Night; a piano and violin duet by Kevin and Heidi Chang; and an appearance by saxophonist Tim Javorsky.

Memory Support, which accounts for 14 apartments at The Landing retirement community, is a target of meaningful engagement for each resident, Lihs added.

“Although it could be said of our entire community, Memory Support is filled with individuals who not only have very different backgrounds and interests, but also levels of ability,” Lihs said. “Our team is working hard to fine-tune how to accommodate each person at their ability. It’s very rewarding.”

In joining The Landing staff earlier this year, Lihs brought a wealth of related experience to the table, including recognition as a Certified Montessori Dementia Practitioner, Dementia Support Group Facilitator, and Certified Dementia Practitioner.

Conducive environment

Lihs said the recent community-wide renovation project at The Landing laid the foundation for resident engagement.

“The remodel in Memory Support, for example, brightened the area and made it more dementia-friendly with bright colors and different artwork displayed on each door,” said Lihs.

Schulte said she is pleased to see Lihs continue the tradition of a strong Life Enrichment history at The Landing. “We’ve been fortunate to have had outstanding Life Enrichment managers through the years,” said Schulte.

The department’s original manager, Kay Anderson, juggles retirement with a part-time job at The Landing, and her successor, Jeannie Schlotfeld, serves as the community’s associate executive director.

The Landing is home to 114 residents in Independent Living, 36 in Assisted Living and 14 in Memory Support.