The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League organizational meeting is tentatively set for Wednesday, March 22, and will allow current and new members who are over 60 to sign up.

Members do not need to be residents of Lincoln, and don’t worry if you are missing a partner since league organizers can assist with that. New or inexperienced golfers hesitant to join because of their skill level, take heart, because there are members just as good and certainly just as bad as you think you are!

The LSMGL has seen full-time league membership exceed 300 members as well as adding over 135 substitutes. Divisions 1-12 will continue play on Wednesdays, while divisions 13-18 and the nine-hole divisions will play Thursdays, allowing for unlimited league expansion.

League play for 2023 begins May 3-4 and continues into August on Wednesday and Thursday mornings, alternating at the city courses each week. League play is 14 weeks of two-man match play competition using cumulative handicaps of both players to place them in the appropriate division. This allows substitutes many opportunities to satisfy the minimum standards and qualify for tournament play.

A regular membership is only $40 for the entire year, while substitutes may join for $20. For golfers who cannot participate weekly as a full-time member, the substitute role is ideal since substitutes can decide when they will be available. Many members began in this capacity, were able to establish a handicap, participated in Fun Day events as a result of subbing, and then became full-time members when the opportunity arose.

Fun Days are four-man flighted events usually on Mondays and Wednesdays from April through October. The 24 Fun Day tournaments are played at some great courses like Woodland Hills, Tiburon, York CC, Tara and Eagle Hills, Stone Creek and Hillcrest CC. Some tournaments are mixers, or computer selected groups, while others are Pic-ems, allowing members to choose their foursome.

Registration started March 1 and continues until April 15 for regular members, but substitutes may sign up at any time during the year. The doors will open at 9 a.m. for registration, with the meeting starting at 10 a.m. (See ad for directions.) If you cannot attend, visit www.lincolnseniorgolf.com to check out the FAQ section or to print out a form and mail in your dues.