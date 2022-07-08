Burlison named SHIP director

The Nebraska Department of Insurance has named Jonathan Burlison as the new director of the Nebraska State Health Insurance Program (“SHIP”).

Burlison has worked for the NDOI since 2015, and focused the last five years on educating Nebraskans about the federal Medicare program.

In his former position, Burlison helped recruit and train more than 80 volunteers in the program’s Blue Rivers and Lincoln regions, while also coordinating outreach activities for the regions.

Burlison said he enjoyed helping people understand the complicated Medicare program through education as a marketing and communications specialist for the program.

“We’re really excited about Jonathan’s new role,” NDOI Director Eric Dunning said. “He is our newest in a long line of talented SHIP administrators. I’m looking forward to seeing the fresh outlook Jonathan brings to serving Nebraskans who need additional help navigating our insurance system.”

About SHIP

SHIP, a federally funded agency, provides information about Medicare to seniors and those with disabilities through one-on-one counseling and outreach classes.

Alongside counseling those with Medicare, SHIP educates Nebraskans who work and live with seniors about the complicated Medicare system and signs of Medicare fraud.

Last year, SHIP educated 30,226 Nebraskans during the prescription drug plan annual open enrollment period in the fall and early winter.

People nearing their 65th birthday, older individuals and those with disabilities who are considering retirement or giving up their group insurance can call a SHIP office for an appointment to learn about their Medicare options.

While SHIP counselors do provide free, confidential education about Medicare, they do not recommend policies, companies or insurance agents.

Nebraskans can call SHIP’s toll-free hotline at 1-800-234-7119 and will have an option to choose the office location nearest to them.