Bruns, Bradley, NeighborLNK honored by COAHP

The NeighborLNK program, named Volunteer Program of the Year, began in 2020 when Aging Partners made the difficult decision to close its senior centers, which would normally provide meals and socialization to older adults in our community. Many seniors lost the opportunity to socialize with others and were concerned about going into crowded public places to get their groceries, medications and other items due to being high-risk.

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird recognized the impact that isolation has on adults and wanted to create a program to help alleviate these concerns. She created a program within Aging Partners called NeighborLNK, which is designed to facilitate personal connections by directly linking volunteers with seniors (age 60 and over), or persons with disabilities who are homebound and seeking additional support because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NeighborLNK volunteers run errands for participants and offer companionship through phone or video calls. The program currently has 70 volunteers serving 90 homebound seniors or persons with disabilities in Lincoln and the surrounding communities. This program has been so popular that Aging Partners has decided to make it a permanent service. The program was nominated because of its volunteers selflessly answering the call for help, and their dedication was recognized and honored.