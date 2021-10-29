Bruns, Bradley, NeighborLNK honored by COAHP

A life enrichment team member for a retirement community, an advocate and educator for those affected by dementia, and a volunteer program created to alleviate seniors of any concerns and facilitate personal connections during COVID-19 are this year’s award winners recognized by the Coalition for Older Adult Health Promotion (COAHP).
Randy Bruns, life enrichment team member at The Legacy Retirement Community; Gayleen Bradley, new patient consultant and liaison with Nebraska LTC Pharmacy; and the NeighborLNK program through Aging Partners were honored during COAHP’s annual award luncheon Oct. 22 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus Union.
Named Professional of the Year, Bruns was nominated for his personable and positive character in enriching the lives of seniors living at The Legacy Retirement Community. The nomination letter spoke highly of his enthusiastic personality and ability to find new ways to enrich the lives of residents when the pandemic hit. His ability to work hard, take on new roles and give 100+ percent were recognized. He has shown commitment to the elder community, and his heart, insight and compassion will give him success in serving the community for years to come.
Bradley, this year’s Individual Volunteer of the Year award winner, was nominated for generously donating her time to speak at support groups and staff education sessions in dementia care. She is a certified dementia consultant who has shared her knowledge with many families and professionals to help enhance the lives of those affected by dementia. Bradley has spent years helping with the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association as an advocate, educator, committee member and support group facilitator.
The NeighborLNK program, named Volunteer Program of the Year, began in 2020 when Aging Partners made the difficult decision to close its senior centers, which would normally provide meals and socialization to older adults in our community. Many seniors lost the opportunity to socialize with others and were concerned about going into crowded public places to get their groceries, medications and other items due to being high-risk.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird recognized the impact that isolation has on adults and wanted to create a program to help alleviate these concerns. She created a program within Aging Partners called NeighborLNK, which is designed to facilitate personal connections by directly linking volunteers with seniors (age 60 and over), or persons with disabilities who are homebound and seeking additional support because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
NeighborLNK volunteers run errands for participants and offer companionship through phone or video calls. The program currently has 70 volunteers serving 90 homebound seniors or persons with disabilities in Lincoln and the surrounding communities. This program has been so popular that Aging Partners has decided to make it a permanent service. The program was nominated because of its volunteers selflessly answering the call for help, and their dedication was recognized and honored.
Others nominated for this year's Professional of the Year award were Bede Bolin, lecturer in the Department of Gerontology with the University of Nebraska-Omaha; Larry Gadeken, executive director at The Legacy; and Kayla Schaf, sales director with The Legacy Retirement Communities.
COAHP also presented a $500 scholarship to each of the following:
Beverly Boellstorff, a CNA at Southlake Village and Rehabilitation Center who is pursuing a nursing degree;
Courtney Thies, an advanced registered respiratory therapist and assistant manager of Respiratory Therapy at Bryan Medical Center West Campus, who is seeking a Bachelor of Science degree in Respiratory Therapy; and
Benjamin Toe, a CNA/med aide with Southlake Village & Rehabilitation Center, pursuing a career as a hospice nurse.
In addition, COAHP awarded $450 to The Joyce Kubicek Fund, available to Aging Partners Personal and Family Services Care managers and service coordinators to assist older people. The fund approves requests that increase independence and improve quality of life.
Featured speaker during the luncheon was Dr. Lawrence Chatters, senior associate athletic director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He gave a presentation titled “The Reality of Unconditional Love.”
COAHP facilitates opportunities to promote communication and coordination among providers by sharing information and identifying services that impact older adults in southeast Nebraska. The Lincoln COAHP in 2021 has been led by President Becca Henry, community relations coordinator at HoriSun Hospice.