Blustery, cold conditions greet LSMGL at season finale

Ninety-three Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League members braved challenging conditions for their final Scramble Fun Day event of the season Oct. 20, but they did not let that hold them back from carding some low scores.

Two flights were used, both playing from the white tees, with 60% of each golfer’s handicap applied.

Two pin prizes were awarded: on hole 18 for the closest to the pin with the second shot, won by Rob James, and hole 9 for the longest putt, made by Norm Kempf.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 66-Jim Fedde, Allen Gabel, Detlef Gartzke and Terry Waak; second place, score 66-Bill Nelson, Roger Coleman, Pat Kappes and Jerry Carden; third place, score 66- Tom Johnson, Joe Sneller, Dave Reifschneider and Jack Morris.

Flight B: First place, score 62-Jerry Riley, Bill Rondeau, Dennis Witfoth and Jon Debus; second place, score 63-Mike Grieger, Ron Girard, Jerry Petersen and Pat Swift; third place, score 63-Kent Jex, Rob James, Jim Augustyn and Dave Dunning.

