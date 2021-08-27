Become a writer

Some people become renowned writers through a variety of ways – some are poets who are able to tease words together intricately, concocting mental images and thoughts that remain with us forever. Others are able to spend hours at computers, forming paragraphs and chapters that become books both large and small to keep us up at night, to inspire us, to document lives.
Over the years, my writing muse thought I’d write the Great American Novel. I made notes on myriad scraps of paper, whatever was closest to me, on plots and chapters and intricate scenarios. Those prompts ended up in large manila envelopes that frequently faded into obscurity, never to see any sort of organization or turn into any sort of book. The ideas morphed and mooshed together and became little ghosties that never quite materialized into a tangible hardcover best seller.
I have, however, come to find a far more miniscule yet meaningful way to put my words together to impact lives: I write small notes and postcards.
It started with my wanting to keep in some sort of regular touch with my growing grandchildren. These four young folks live in a state far enough away to make regular visits a challenge. Wanting to not let these young folks forget who their Grandmommy was led to a regular schedule of sending each grandchild, in turn, a postcard a week. The eldest, Jericho, came first, followed by his younger sister, Joy. The twins followed, with Justice next in line (because he is the elder twin) and Jenesis being the last.
I scoured the internet for postcards that would appeal to teens and pre-teens; do you know how hard it is to find picture postcards these days? I would buy packages of them to ensure that I had enough on hand, and that they would appeal to pre-teens and teenagers; not an easy task. I then purchased a roll of postcard stamps (they’re 36 cents each, by the way) to make sure I was prepared.
After the grandchildren were in place, I added my Uncle Leon, living on a small farm in Arkansas. A widow, I wanted him to know that he was valued and hugged every single week.
The idea grew. It became important to express my gratitude to folks who happened to sprinkle a little happiness into my life. I found small “thank you” and plain notes that sparked my fancy. It became fun to find opportunities to pop a handwritten missive to the man who expertly fixed the antique wooden chair that I sit in at my desk. I made sure that the salesperson who sold me the good deal I got on my car knew I was grateful. A friend from an organization I was in long ago who made an impression on me got a note letting her know what a difference she made. The seamstress who shortens the shirts I buy got a sincere “thank you” for helping me look not-so-short.
These postcards and short notes allow me to keep in touch with not only my beloved grandchildren and uncle, but to let individuals who have made my life a smidge more meaningful or better know that they are someone special who made an impact, that their professionalism was noticed, that they are good at what they do.