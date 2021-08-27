Become a writer

I scoured the internet for postcards that would appeal to teens and pre-teens; do you know how hard it is to find picture postcards these days? I would buy packages of them to ensure that I had enough on hand, and that they would appeal to pre-teens and teenagers; not an easy task. I then purchased a roll of postcard stamps (they’re 36 cents each, by the way) to make sure I was prepared.

After the grandchildren were in place, I added my Uncle Leon, living on a small farm in Arkansas. A widow, I wanted him to know that he was valued and hugged every single week.

The idea grew. It became important to express my gratitude to folks who happened to sprinkle a little happiness into my life. I found small “thank you” and plain notes that sparked my fancy. It became fun to find opportunities to pop a handwritten missive to the man who expertly fixed the antique wooden chair that I sit in at my desk. I made sure that the salesperson who sold me the good deal I got on my car knew I was grateful. A friend from an organization I was in long ago who made an impression on me got a note letting her know what a difference she made. The seamstress who shortens the shirts I buy got a sincere “thank you” for helping me look not-so-short.