Beatrice Country Club hosts 115 for LSMGL Shamble

The move to September from August for the Senior U-Pik event at Beatrice Country Club offered ideal weather and a course in great condition for 2022. As far as most golfers could remember, the course was in its best shape. It has always been a relatively tight course, and playing from the white tees put a premium on accuracy, but the greens were true and held shots well.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole 11 for closest to the pin in two and hole 18 for the longest putt, with James Johnson and Bill Allen winning those, respectively. The next senior event was a nice little road trip to The Pines in Valley.

WINNERS

Flight A-First place, score 105-John Tritt, John Eshleman, Randy Haas and Jerry Petersen; second place, score 106-Tom McBride, Ed Kosola, Dennis Lewis and Kevin Barker; third place, score 108-Jay Sveen, Mark Pankoke, John Miriovsky and Detlef Gartzke.

Flight B-First place, score 108-Darrel Schmidt, Mike Abbott, Randy Abbott and Larry Roach; second place, score 112-Bill Allen, Denny Quick, Bob Rauner and Craig Beach; third place, score 112-Al Hulbert, Bill Burbach, Clark Wells and Jim Haug.

Flight C-First place, score 100-Glen Schmieding, Bruce Liesveld, Dave Thomas and Ken Jirovsky; second place, score 107-Greg Chewakin, Bob McGrain, Bob Weatherly and Allan Albers; third place, score 112-Arnold Ehlers, Craig Pope, Jerry Brase and Jeff Horst.