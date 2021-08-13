Beatrice CC rolls out red carpet for LSMGL Scramble

It wasn’t a mystery that the Aug. 8 event at Beatrice Country Club would be a hot one for the 114 Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League players. But a gentle breeze hung around for most of the morning, and the club provided cold water for the golfers.

As far as most players could remember, the course was in its best shape. It has always been a relatively tight course, and playing from the white tees put a premium on accuracy, but the greens were true and held shots well.

A nice touch that the group appreciated involved young folks who cleaned off each golfer’s clubs as he made the turn. Pin prizes were awarded on hole No. 18 for closest to the pin in two and hole No. 9 for longest putt. Ron Ruff and Dan Bunde won those, respectively.

The next senior event will be the Highlands/Pioneer LSMGL finale on Aug. 17 to honor division winners for league play.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 58-John Tritt, John Eshleman, Jerry Petersen and Buck Owens; second place, score 60-Greg Bauer, Jim Martin, Tim Spoeneman and Marion Thoreson; third place, score 61-Phil Harr, Don Loecker, Brian Barry and Bill Foster.