Be a Santa to a Senior spreads holiday cheer

The Home Instead office serving Lincoln hosted a gift-wrapping event to “wrap up” the 2022 Be a Santa to a Senior program. This annual program brings cheer, companionship and gifts to older adults in the Lincoln area who may otherwise be alone during the holidays.

On Wednesday, 30 local volunteers wrapped gifts that were generously donated by the community, including books and games, toiletry items and clothing.

The gifts will be delivered to local seniors in time for the holidays, providing holiday cheer and warmth to gift recipients. This is the program’s 19th year in the area. This year, the program will benefit more than 800 local older adults.

To learn more, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 402-205-8665.

