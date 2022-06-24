Author to present how to bring joy to those with dementia

Although it’s impossible to create a perfectly wonderful day, caregivers for those with dementia can create perfectly wonderful moments for those with memory loss.

In an effort to assist caregivers and anyone who loves someone with dementia, CountryHouse will welcome Jolene Brackey, author of "Creating Moments of Joy," for a Zoom event Tuesday, June 28, from 6-7 p.m. Brackey will discuss fun and simple ways to bring joy into every day for those with dementia. She will also answer questions from event attendees.

Those interested in attending should email info@countryhouse.net to be added to the RSVP list and get their personalized Zoom link. Those who attend the event live on Zoom will get a free copy of Brackey’s book.

Brackey has shared her message of joy and inspiration with families and caregivers across North America for more than 20 years. A sought-after voice in the health care community, Brackey maintains an active speaking calendar. Passing on all she has learned from her travels and from her work with families and loved ones, her passion is to change the way people see people with Alzheimer’s and dementia. For more information, see enhancedmoments.com.

For more information on CountryHouse Residence, visit countryhouse.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0