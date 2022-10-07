 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Author Loverde to present aging seminar Oct. 12

Aging expert Joy Loverde, author of the books "Who Will Take Care of Me When I'm Old" and "The Complete Eldercare Planner," will present a fall aging seminar Wednesday, Oct. 12, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 6300 A St.

Loverde's work has been featured on "Today," the "CBS Early Show," "NPR," and in USA Today and The Wall Street Journal.

This inspirational, upbeat and highly interactive presentation will offer strategies to help safeguard your quality of life as you journey toward old age. Attendees will have an opportunity to pick up a free copy of Joy's book.

RSVP at www.EastmontBuildingCommunity.com or by calling 402-858-2741.

Joy Loverde

