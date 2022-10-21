Another perfect day for LSMGL at Hillcrest CC

October is certainly unpredictable for weather, but the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League could not have asked for better conditions at the Oct. 3 U-Pik Fun Day at Hillcrest Country Club. The lack of wind and colder temperatures allowed the 128 golfers to navigate the tight course effectively.

The three flights used 75% of each golfer’s handicap in the Shamble event playing from the gold tees. Each team chose the best drive, then team members played their own ball to completion of the hole.

Again this year, an added bonus for the golfers were grilled burgers, hot dogs and drinks available at the turn next to the 10th hole. Pin prizes were awarded on holes No. 8 for closest tee shot to the pin, and No. 18 for longest putt with Jon Debus and Tom Doering winning those, respectively. The final out-of-town event took place at Eagle Hills in Papillion Oct. 5.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 105-John Tritt , Randy Haas, Rick Owens and Jerry Petersen; second place, score 109-Pat Swift, Rob James, Steve Ferris and James Johnson; third place, score 112-Tim Ryder, Tom Johnson, Rick Shaneyfelt and Jerry Elfring.

Flight B: First place, score 107-Bill Allen, Loy Forster, Denny Quick and Craig Beach; second place, score 114-Bruce Liesveld, Glen Schmieding, Randy Evans and Bill Nelson; third place, score 115-Mark Pankoke, Detlef Gartzke, Tom Jensen and Jay Sveen.

Flight C: First place, score 112-Jerry Brase, Arnold Ehlers, Craig Pope and Randy Stubbs; second place, score 117-John Lentell, Tom Ochsner, Bill Bucher and Ken Jirovsky; third place, score 119-Stan Dinges, Brian Kamler, Jerry Knoche and Carl McReynolds.