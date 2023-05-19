Lovers of melodramas gathered at The Landing in late April to cheer the heroine and boo the villain during the presentation of “The Great Ice Cream Scheme,” or … “Robin Baskins to the Rescue!”

A 13-member cast and a number of behind-the-scenes volunteers combined to bring laughter to the stage as The Landing marked its 14th melodrama. The annual series was interrupted for two years due to COVID-19 and a building-wide renovation project before returning to the stage last year, according to Mimi Mann, who marked her second year as director.