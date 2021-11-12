An American in Turkey

In June, the pandemic seemed to be lifting and, being the travelers we are, my husband and I booked an ocean cruise originating in Istanbul. Our positive outlook may have been premature, but we prevailed through Delta, the CDC and common sense.
We had taken cruises to distant lands in the past, so surely all we would need was a passport … Wrong. Our checklist included downloading an app for the cruise line to store and share documents, a visa from the consulate of Turkey, a health clearance within 10 days from the Turkish health department, current COVID-19 vaccinations, a negative COVID test within 72 hours and a boarding pass. Was it worth it? You bet it was.
Sailing the ocean with a career Navy man is somewhat challenging. He finds comfort in using words such as “aft,” “port,” “starboard” and “forward.” I am a landlubber, so while searching for my wandering spouse I engaged in interesting conversations with other travelers, soaked in sunsets and lounged in temporary luxury. We “earned” this after 49 years of marriage, and minus the daily saliva testing, temperature checks, health reviews, mandatory masks and contact fobs, it was almost like another honeymoon.
Visiting Turkey is magical and surreal. We strolled the same narrow cobblestone streets that sultans, crusaders, even St. Paul walked. The Muslim call to prayer was sung over loudspeakers, and women respected the culture by donning scarves (hijabs) while visiting historic mosques. Turkey itself has suffered through the pandemic, and masks were common, indoors and out. We saw hand sanitizer everywhere we turned and predictably needed proof of vaccination to enter many sites. Sadly, Turkey seemed more aware of COVID’s cost than Americans are at home.
We realized we were not in America but felt welcomed. COVID has changed the world in powerful ways; however, the same basic human principles have remained. One of the group’s elderly members fell while exiting an ancient site. A swarm of shopkeepers abandoned their stations and came running with ice, a chair, a pillow. My husband and I became lost in the labyrinth of a harem (yes, a harem) with little time left to meet our group’s curfew. I panicked. My husband mumbled a cryptic Navy term. Thankfully a security guard, who did not need another woman in the harem, kindly led us to the exit with a smile. We visited a beautiful country with beautiful people.
It is always good to be back home despite multiple loads of laundry, mountains of mail, bills to pay, blankets of unraked leaves, overflowing gutters and the resignation of a cleaning lady. This is America. This is Nebraska. This is our home. I am sure every country’s citizens feel the same about their piece of the world and should. However, Lincoln, Nebraska does top our choices. Thank you veterans for your part in preserving this niche of the globe.
Robbie Nathan may be reached at rubydwrites@yahoo.com. God bless America.