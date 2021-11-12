An American in Turkey

In June, the pandemic seemed to be lifting and, being the travelers we are, my husband and I booked an ocean cruise originating in Istanbul. Our positive outlook may have been premature, but we prevailed through Delta, the CDC and common sense.

We had taken cruises to distant lands in the past, so surely all we would need was a passport … Wrong. Our checklist included downloading an app for the cruise line to store and share documents, a visa from the consulate of Turkey, a health clearance within 10 days from the Turkish health department, current COVID-19 vaccinations, a negative COVID test within 72 hours and a boarding pass. Was it worth it? You bet it was.

Sailing the ocean with a career Navy man is somewhat challenging. He finds comfort in using words such as “aft,” “port,” “starboard” and “forward.” I am a landlubber, so while searching for my wandering spouse I engaged in interesting conversations with other travelers, soaked in sunsets and lounged in temporary luxury. We “earned” this after 49 years of marriage, and minus the daily saliva testing, temperature checks, health reviews, mandatory masks and contact fobs, it was almost like another honeymoon.