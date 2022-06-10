Alzheimer's and brain awareness series continues Thursday

The Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter and AARP Nebraska are partnering to offer a free virtual education series during Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month in June.

The series features Alzheimer's and dementia experts and covers prevention, research and self care in four sessions.

Dr. Clair Sexton, director of Scientific Programs and Outreach at the Alzheimer's Association, will present "Looking Ahead: The Latest Research and Treatment for Alzheimer's and Dementia" at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 16.

For more details on the sessions and to register, go to bit.ly/ABAMAARP or call 402-502-4300.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0