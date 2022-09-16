‘All the Lonely People’ screening free at the Ross Sept. 28

Leading Age of Nebraska is sponsoring a free screening of the documentary “All the Lonely People,” which focuses on loneliness and social isolation, at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center, 313 N. 13th St. Doors open at 4 p.m.

The film primarily focuses on the stories of older adults, but there are some younger individuals as well. The target audiences are older adults, home caregivers and professionals working in this field.

After the film, a panel discussion with the producers and community agencies will offer resources to audience members. Following the panel discussion, there will be a reception and informational booths, drinks and appetizers.

To register for the documentary screening, go to https://bit.ly/3QEWk3V.