Aging Partners to host Thanksgiving Meals

Aging Partners invites older adults and the public to Thanksgiving meals Nov. 14, 16 and 17 at senior centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Nov. 14

• Firth Senior Center (in Firth Community Center), 311 Nemaha St., Firth, call 402-416-7693 for reservations.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

• Hickman Senior Center (in Hickman Community Center), 115 Locust St., Hickman, call 402-416-7693.

Thursday, Nov. 17

• Belmont Senior Center (in Belmont Recreation Center), 1234 Judson St., call 402-441-7990 for reservations;

• Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St., call 402-441-7154 for reservations;

• Lake Street Senior Center (in St. James United Methodist Church), 2400 S. 11th St., call 402-441-7157 for reservations;

• Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave., call 402-441-7151 for reservations; and

• Bennet Senior Center (in American Legion Hall), 970 Monroe St., Bennet, call 402-416-7693 for reservations.

Meals will be served at 11:30 a.m., except for Bennet, where meals will be served at noon. The suggested contribution is $6 for those age 60 and over, and there is a $9 fee for those age 59 and under.

The menu includes turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, dinner roll and pumpkin pie. Reservations are required by calling the senior center by noon at least two days in advance.

Aging Partners is the local Area Agency on Aging, providing unbiased information while planning, coordinating and advocating for older adults in an eight-county area. Its mission is to enhance daily living, expand personal choices and ensure the independence and full life of the people served. For more information, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.