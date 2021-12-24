Aging Partners to host monthly resource events in Waverly

Aging Partners invites seniors to a series of resource events from 9 to 11 a.m. on Fridays beginning Jan. 7 at the Waverly VFW, 13820 Guildford St. in Waverly.

Participants may ask questions and learn more about Aging Partners programs and services. The schedule is as follows:

• Jan. 7 and March 4 – Foot clinic by Aging Partners Health and Fitness and blood pressure screenings by Azria Health in Waverly. Appointments are required for the foot clinic by calling 402-416-7693. Blood pressure screenings will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis.

• February 4 – Qigong class with Aging Partners fitness instructor Tracie Foreman. This interactive exercise focuses on slow and gentle movements designed to increase blood flow, strengthen muscles, reduce joint pain, improve balance and reduce stress.

• April 1 – Music BINGO with Elliott Piper. Prizes will be awarded.