Aging Partners to host monthly resource events in Malcolm

“We look forward to connecting older adults with resources available to them by providing information about Aging Partners programs and services in some of the rural communities outside of Lincoln at these resource events,” said Beth Schuster, Aging Partners program supervisor. “Similar recent events in Waverly have been well received, and we hope Malcolm-area residents will take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about Aging Partners and the various resources available that will enable them to safely maintain the best possible quality of life.”