Aging Partners to host monthly resource events in Malcolm

Aging Partners invites seniors to a series of resource events from 9-11 a.m. on Fridays beginning March 18. The events will take place at the Malcolm Village Hall, 137 East Second St.
Participants may ask questions to learn more about Aging Partners programs and services. The schedule is as follows:
• March 18 – Introduction to Aging Partners;
• April 15 – Strength and Balance with Tracie Foreman, Aging Partners Health and Fitness;
• May 20 – Aging Partners Foot Clinic (appointments required by calling 402-416-7693);
• June 17 – “Happy Feet” presentation by Tracie Foreman;
• July 15 – Aging Partners Foot Clinic (appointments required by calling 402-416-7693);
• Aug. 19 – Music BINGO with Elliott Piper, the Music Bingo Guy;
• Sept. 16 – Aging Partners Foot Clinic (appointments required by calling 402-416-7693).
“We look forward to connecting older adults with resources available to them by providing information about Aging Partners programs and services in some of the rural communities outside of Lincoln at these resource events,” said Beth Schuster, Aging Partners program supervisor. “Similar recent events in Waverly have been well received, and we hope Malcolm-area residents will take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about Aging Partners and the various resources available that will enable them to safely maintain the best possible quality of life.”
A $20 contribution is suggested for foot clinic appointments. Refreshments will be served. For more information on Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov or call 402-441-7070.