Aging Partners Senior Centers begin reopening Thursday

Aging Partners Senior Centers will begin reopening to the public Thursday. The senior centers have been closed since March 2020 because of the pandemic.

“We are very excited and look forward to welcoming back all of our senior center patrons,” said Aging Partners Director Randall Jones. “The past year has been a very trying time for everyone, especially older adults. We appreciate everyone’s patience and anticipate a great opportunity to reconnect friends as well as help form new friendships.”

Schedules for the Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County are:

Open, beginning Thursday:

* Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St., weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 402-441-7154.

* Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave., weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 402-441-7151.

* Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St. (in Saint James United Methodist Church), weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 402-441-7157.

* Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St., Bennet (in American Legion Hall), Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 402-416-7693.

Open the week of June 14: