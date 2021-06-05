Aging Partners Senior Centers begin reopening Thursday

Aging Partners Senior Centers will begin reopening to the public Thursday. The senior centers have been closed since March 2020 because of the pandemic.
“We are very excited and look forward to welcoming back all of our senior center patrons,” said Aging Partners Director Randall Jones. “The past year has been a very trying time for everyone, especially older adults. We appreciate everyone’s patience and anticipate a great opportunity to reconnect friends as well as help form new friendships.”
Schedules for the Aging Partners Senior Centers in Lincoln and Lancaster County are:
Open, beginning Thursday:
* Downtown Senior Center, 1005 O St., weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 402-441-7154.
* Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave., weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 402-441-7151.
* Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St. (in Saint James United Methodist Church), weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 402-441-7157.
* Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St., Bennet (in American Legion Hall), Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 402-416-7693.
Open the week of June 14:
* Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St. (in Belmont Recreation Center), weekdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 402-441-7990.
* Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St. (in Asian Community and Cultural Center), Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 402-477-3446.
* Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St., Firth (in Firth Community Center), Mondays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 402-441-7693.
* Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St., Hickman (in Hickman Community Center), Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 402-416-7693.
The Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. Ninth St., 402-441-7575, is also now open to the public weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Fitness Center opened on an appointment-only basis in early May.
Lunch will be served with reservations required two days in advance by calling your preferred location. Aging Partners Senior Centers offer a variety of activities and entertainment. including trips, shows, games, presentations and information on Aging Partners programs and services.
For more information on Aging Partners, call 402-441-7070 or visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.