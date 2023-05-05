Local, state and federal leaders recently celebrated the new Aging Partners location at Victory Park, 600 S. 70th St.

The site will be home to the Victory Park Senior Center, Schmieding Center for Active Living and Aging Partners administrative headquarters, which began moving from their downtown locations in April. The center and all services are scheduled to be available Monday, May 8.

The Victory Park Senior Center will be open from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. weekdays, with lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The Schmieding Center for Active Living will be open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays. Aging Partners offices will be open weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information, call 402-441-7070.