The Lincoln Saltdogs and Aging Partners are providing local caregivers with an opportunity to enjoy a night at the ballpark this summer with a limited number of free Saltdogs reserved tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Local caregivers are encouraged to call Aging Partners at 402-441-7070 to confirm availability. A complete Lincoln Saltdogs schedule can be found at Saltdogs.com.

Aging Partners and local caregivers thank UNICO and the Lincoln Saltdogs for their continuing support of Lincoln and Lancaster County’s caregiving community.

More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling 402-441-7070.