Aging Partners Jesse James presentation Thursday

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a presentation on Jesse James at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Bennet Senior Center, located in the American Legion Hall, 970 Monroe St. in Bennet. Western history author and lecturer Jeff Barnes will present “A Bad Man in a Better Place: Jesse James in Nebraska.”

Barnes’ presentation focuses on the outlaw and his family’s several visits to Nebraska, from the 1860s until just before his assassination in 1882. The 45-minute presentation includes rarely seen images and seldom-heard stories of Jesse James, followed by a question-and-answer session.

The presentation is free, but there is a $4 suggested meal contribution for ages 60 and over. Meal reservations must be made in advance by calling 402-416-7693 by Tuesday, July 13. The presentation is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska.

For more information on Barnes, visit jeffbarnesauthor.com. More information on Aging Partners senior center activities, go to lincoln.ne.gov/mycenternews.

