Aging Partners invites public to donate electric fans

Aging Partners invites the public to donate electric fans to be distributed to older adults in Lincoln and the surrounding area.

New fans (in the box) will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 7 through Friday, June 11 at the Aging Partners office, 1005 O St. (located in the Downtown Senior Center). Aging Partners will also accept financial contributions to purchase fans.

A limited supply of fans is now available for pickup at the Aging Partners office. Call 402-441-3025 to check on availability and make an appointment for pickup.

“The weather can be unpredictable at times, but we know it’s going to soon be very hot in southeast Nebraska, and we want to encourage everyone to stay hydrated,” said Mitch Sump, Aging Partners program coordinator. “The risk for heat-related illness is especially high for the elderly, and we want to reach out to Lincoln and Lincoln-area residents and ask them to show the neighbor-helping-neighbor compassion they’re known for by donating fans that we can give to those in need.”

Aging Partners plans, coordinates and advocates for older people in an eight-county area. Its mission is to enhance daily living, expand personal choices and educate the community in an effort to ensure the independence and full life of the people it serves.

More information on Aging Partners is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0