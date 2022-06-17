Aging Partners invites public to donate electric fans

Aging Partners invites the public to donate electric fans to be distributed to older adults in Lincoln and the surrounding area.

New fans (in the box) will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. now through Friday, June 24, at the Aging Partners office, 1005 O St. (located in the Downtown Senior Center). Aging Partners will also accept financial contributions to purchase fans.

A limited supply of fans is now available at the Aging Partners office.

“With the warmer weather on the way, we want to encourage older adults and the general public to stay hydrated and as cool as possible,” said Mitch Sump, Aging Partners program coordinator. “The risk for heat-related illness is especially high for the elderly, and we’re asking Lincoln and Lincoln-area residents to show the neighbor-helping-neighbor compassion they’re known for by donating fans we can give to those in need.”

Aging Partners plans, coordinates and advocates for older people in an eight-county area. Its mission is to enhance daily living, expand personal choices and educate the community in an effort to ensure the independence and full life of the people they serve.

For more information on Aging Partners, visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

