Aging Partners Health Fair Thursday in Denton

Aging Partners invites people age 60 and older and the public to a Community Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at the Denton Community Center, 7115 Lancaster Ave. in Denton, located 12 miles southwest of Lincoln. The event will enable people to sample services available from Aging Partners and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD).

“The services being provided will enhance the public’s ability to access them within their own community or the surrounding area of Denton,” said Randy Jones, Aging Partners director.

Services and programs featured at the fair include:

• COVID-19 vaccinations and boosters provided by LLCHD.

• Colon cancer screening recommendations and free take-home screening kits provided by the Lancaster County Crusade Against Colon Cancer and LLCHD.

• Free health screenings for blood sugar, cholesterol, blood pressure and osteoporosis provided by University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) student nurses.

• Grip strength testing by UNMC student nurses.

There will also be information booths about Aging Partners services including nutrition, health and fitness, benefits counseling, legal assistance, senior center programs, care management and programs that can help older adults lead a more independent and self-sufficient life.

No registration is required. The event is co-sponsored by Aging Partners, LLCHD and the UNMC College of Nursing. For more information, call 402-441-7158 or visit aging.lincoln.ne.gov.