Aging Partners foot clinics begin July 12 in nearby towns

Seniors are urged to attend a series of Aging Partners foot clinics in rural Lancaster County communities beginning Monday, July 12. A $15 contribution is suggested, and appointments are required by calling 402-416-7693.

The clinic schedule is as follows:

• Monday, July 12, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Firth Community Center, 311 Nemaha St., in Firth.

• Wednesday, July 21, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Hickman Community Center, 115 Locust St., in Hickman.

• Thursday, July 29, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Bennet American Legion Hall, 970 Monroe St., in Bennet.

Aging Partners nurses will examine feet and trim nails, as well as address common problems like bunions, corns, callouses, dry skin, heel pain and ingrown toenails. They will also provide education on proper foot care for a variety of foot concerns, including diabetes-related foot problems.

Referrals to other health care professionals will be made when appropriate.

More information on Aging Partners is available at 402-441-7070 or aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0