Aging Partners fitness center now open by appointment only

The Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. Ninth St., is now open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays on an appointment-only basis.

Reservations are for 60-minute sessions with the last one scheduled each day at 2:45 p.m.

The Fitness Center provides a variety of age-friendly exercise and cardio equipment. There is a suggested contribution of $10 per month for people age 60 and over and for family caregivers of any age, and a $15 monthly fee for individuals under age 60. A certified personal trainer is available by appointment at no additional cost. Membership is on a month-to-month basis with no contracts required.

Limited transportation to and from the Fitness Center is available on Tuesdays and Thursdays for a suggested contribution of $2 per boarding or $4 round trip.

Reservations are limited and can be made on a first-come, first-served basis by calling 402-441-7575. More information on Aging Partners Health and Fitness is available at aging.lincoln.ne.gov.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0