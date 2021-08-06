Aging Partners Caregiver Support Group meetings begin Aug. 10

The group will meet the second Tuesday of every month from 5-6 p.m. at St. Mark’s Vermeer Education Center, 4000 S. 84th St. (just north of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church).

The support groups are designed to provide hope, information and a safe environment to share concerns with an emphasis on those who care for caregivers. The meetings are open to anyone who provides care for those age 60 and older; those who provide care for a person with Alzheimer’s disease, a brain injury or related brain disorder; and for individuals over age 55 who are raising a grandchild.