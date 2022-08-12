AARP seeks Tax-Aide volunteers

The AARP Foundation is seeking volunteers for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-based free tax preparation service serving individuals with low to moderate income.

Volunteers may assist taxpayers either in person at one of our community-based sites or virtually from home. Tax preparation services are provided as a team.

Many volunteer roles are available:

Tax preparers work with taxpayers directly, filling out tax returns and helping them find the deductions and credits they've earned. Experience isn't necessary -- AARP provides training and IRS certification.

Client facilitators welcome taxpayers, help organize their paperwork and manage the overall flow of service.

Technology coordinators manage computer equipment, ensure taxpayer data is secure, and provide technical assistance to volunteers at different local sites.

All levels and types of experience are welcome. Some volunteers are retired, while others are employed. Volunteers typically work one or two shifts and up to 10 hours per week from Feb. 1 to the middle of April. All technology equipment training materials are provided. Neither volunteers nor taxpayers need to be AARP members.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide has grown since its inaugural team of just four volunteers in 1968 and has served over 68 million taxpayers since its inception. The program has volunteers in every state who typically number more than 30,000.

To learn about volunteer opportunities, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide or call 1-888-OUR-AARP (1-888-687-2277). AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.