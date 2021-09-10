A tribute to Jim Gordon, community service volunteer extraordinaire

Another thing we’re proud of in Lincoln is our beautiful, wonderful, ever-improving Children’s Zoo. Jim had a large part in recruiting the zoo’s current director, John Chapo, and supported Chapo's vision for the zoo. The rest is history. Without Jim, our zoo might not be what it has become under Chapo’s leadership.

Those are just some of Jim's local impacts. He was also a benefactor at the national level as national chair of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, providing leadership to improve the lives of children all across the country.

As a youth soccer coach, I had opportunity to study the way parents work. Mothers usually showed up for their children’s games. At that time, which was 40 years ago, before women’s sports were more accepted, fathers were less likely to attend, and this was especially true of fathers with daughters playing sports. I was privileged to coach one of Jim’s daughters, and he never missed a game.

Jim was a war hero who fought in Vietnam and was severely injured by friendly fire. But he didn’t let that stop him, instead using it to define himself. He would stomp around town with his cane and big grenadier mustache. He was self deprecating, and if you asked him about himself he would always deflect the conversation, usually through his mother or his daughters.