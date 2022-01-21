 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
8-week Memory Workshop resumes Wednesday
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Tabitha will resume the eight-week Memory Workshop starting Wednesday, Jan. 26 (through March 9), from 10-11:30 a.m. at the East Campus Union, 1705 Arbor Dr.

This weekly class will focus on learning and developing strategies to improve independence and safety with daily functional skills and activities. Masks and social distancing rules apply. On-campus, in-person sessions with printed materials will be available.

Cost is $20 per person. Seats are limited, and registration is required at go.unl.edu/memory. For more information, contact Judy Harvey, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, at 402-472-6792 or Judy.Harvey@unl.edu.

