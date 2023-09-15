The Sept. 7 Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League’s U-Pik Fun Day was a night-and-day experience from the late season event in 2022 that saw the Crooked Creek golf course slowly recovering from severe drought and weed infestation.

This year’s full field of 120 golfers, twice the seniors from 2022, were divided into three flights with 10 four-man teams in each. The Scramble format was different from the previous year, and the great course conditions provided some low scores.

Pin prizes were awarded to Jim Walter on hole No. 9 for the longest putt made and to Andy Anderson on hole No. 17 for the closest second shot to the pin. The next Fun Day took place at York Country Club Sept. 11 and will be updated later in the Neighborhood Extra.

WINNERS

Flight A: First place, score 59-Jon Debus, Randy Haas and John Tritt; second place, score 60-Mike Dosskey, Don Sackett, Bud Shipman and Paul Young; third place, score 60-Rob James, James Johnson, Deloy Stark and Pat Swift.

Flight B: First place, score 60-Bill Allen, Craig Beach, Loy Forster and Denny Quick; second place, score 62-Steve Yost, Bill Shottenkirk, John Glassburner and John Conradt; third place, score 63-Mike Miller, Jeff Powell, Glen Schmieding and Bruce Liesveld.

Flight C: First place, score 63-Jim Carstensen, Mike Grieger, Jerry Petersen and Dave Thomas; second place, score 65-Denny Lacquement, Mike Gerhart, Jim Walter and Mark Olson; third place, score 65-Bob Batterman, Ted Vorhies, Norm Kempf and Jim Wagner.