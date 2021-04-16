 Skip to main content
2 nonprofits receive donations at Eastmont groundbreaking

Eastmont drawing for nonprofits

On hand for the live drawing to benefit two nonprofits were representatives from Eastmont’s Trustees Council, Foundation Board of Directors, Resident Liaison Team and Department Directors.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Eastmont hosted a Building Community event April 14 to celebrate its groundbreaking to expand its O Street location. In honor of the occasion, Eastmont and Sampson Construction both pledged $5,000 to a local charity.

Eastmont received 1,962 nominations from around the community, representing 159 charities. On hand for the live drawing were representatives from Eastmont’s Trustees Council, Foundation Board of Directors, Resident Liaison Team and Department Directors. Community members were able to livestream the event, and Eastmont residents could watch on Eastmont’s community channel or from a socially distant watch party.

Drawing for Eastmont was Eastmont resident and community volunteer Betty Hofstad, who drew Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. Representing Sampson Construction, Brett Chapman drew Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra.

“We understand that building community is so much more than expanding our campus,” said Executive Director Andrew Fisher. “Throughout our 50-year history, we have been committed to the good of not only our Eastmont community, but to our community at large.”

