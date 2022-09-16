18 Lincolnites to be honored with 50 Over 50 awards

The Bloc, a nonprofit organization based in Lincoln, will honor 50 Nebraskans – including 18 Lincolnites – at the annual 50 Over 50 Awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Omaha.

The 50 Over 50 Awards recognize top achievers in five categories - nonprofit, innovation, business, community and health care - that are age 50 and older in Nebraska.

Lincoln-area 50 Over 50 Award recipients are:

Todd Duncan, chairman, Duncan Aviation;

Anthony Goins, director, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, and owner, Capital Cigar Lounge;

John Chapo, president emeritus, Lincoln Children's Zoo;

Glenn Johnson, retired general manager, Lower Platte South Natural Resources District;

Lisa Lee, lead programmer, International Exchanges Lincoln Council for International Visitors;

State Sen. Tom Brewer, District 43;

Brad Moline, CEO, Allo Communications;

Gail McNair, executive director, Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries;

Dr. Randy Bretz, TEDx curator and Rotary Club 14 board member;

Rev. Dr. Robert Magoola, rector, St. Mark's on the Campus at UNL, and member, Leadership Lincoln Executive Class 34;

Scott Frakes, director, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services;

Dr. Peter McCornick, executive director, Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute (DWFI) at the University of Nebraska;

Judi Gaiashkibos, executive director, Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs;

Col. John Bulduc, superintendent, Nebraska State Patrol;

Ricky Simmons, former Nebraska and pro football player, and president at RCS Triumph;

Dr. Chris Calkins, meat scientist, discoverer of the flat iron steak, and emeritus professor at UNL;

Dr. Archie Clutter, dean of research, Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, UNL;

John Cook, head coach, Husker Volleyball.

Tickets for the awards ceremony are now on sale. For more details, visit 50over50ne.org.