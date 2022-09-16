 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

18 Lincolnites to be honored with 50 Over 50 awards

  • 0

The Bloc, a nonprofit organization based in Lincoln, will honor 50 Nebraskans – including 18 Lincolnites – at the annual 50 Over 50 Awards ceremony at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in downtown Omaha.

The 50 Over 50 Awards recognize top achievers in five categories - nonprofit, innovation, business, community and health care - that are age 50 and older in Nebraska.

Lincoln-area 50 Over 50 Award recipients are:

Todd Duncan, chairman, Duncan Aviation;

Anthony Goins, director, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, and  owner, Capital Cigar Lounge;

John Chapo, president emeritus, Lincoln Children's Zoo;

Glenn Johnson, retired general manager, Lower Platte South Natural Resources District;

People are also reading…

Lisa Lee, lead programmer, International Exchanges Lincoln Council for International Visitors;

State Sen. Tom Brewer, District 43;

Brad Moline, CEO, Allo Communications;

Gail McNair, executive director, Foundation for Lincoln City Libraries;

Dr. Randy Bretz, TEDx curator and Rotary Club 14 board member;

Rev. Dr. Robert Magoola, rector, St. Mark's on the Campus at UNL, and member, Leadership Lincoln Executive Class 34;

Scott Frakes, director, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services;

Dr. Peter McCornick, executive director, Daugherty Water for Food Global Institute (DWFI) at the University of Nebraska;

Judi Gaiashkibos, executive director, Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs;

Col. John Bulduc, superintendent, Nebraska State Patrol;

Ricky Simmons, former Nebraska and pro football player, and president at RCS Triumph;

Dr. Chris Calkins, meat scientist, discoverer of the flat iron steak, and emeritus professor at UNL;

Dr. Archie Clutter, dean of research, Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, UNL;

John Cook, head coach, Husker Volleyball.

Tickets for the awards ceremony are now on sale. For more details, visit 50over50ne.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

My jar is full

My jar is full

As if summer was not hot enough, many of us turned up our stoves, started boiling water and did what our ancestors did … canning. In my kitche…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News