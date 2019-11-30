You are the owner of this article.
Sen. Geist speaks to Messiah K-Kids
Sen. Geist speaks to Messiah K-Kids

Nebraska Sen. Suzanne Geist recently addressed the Messiah Lutheran K-Kids at their regular meeting.

Geist provided the club members with a history of Nebraska's Unicameral Legislature, information on the legislative process and an explanation of how and why she became interested in public service. The students had many questions which led to interesting discussions.

The Messiah K-Kids will complete their 2019 meeting schedule in December by visiting residential care facilities for Christmas caroling.

