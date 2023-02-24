"Seen in Otoe County,” a collaboration by photographer Michael Farrell and former State Poet Twyla Hansen, will be on display March 1-April 1 at WallSpace-LNK, 1624 S. 17th St.

A First Friday opening reception is planned from 5-8 p.m. March 3 and will feature brief artist remarks and a poetry reading at 6 p.m.

Farrell’s large-format black-and-white landscape photographs capture scenes in rural Otoe County, many along minimum maintenance dirt roads. Hansen’s poems were inspired by the same scenes. They offer a clear-eyed assessment that stems from her rural roots and her studies and employment in organic farming certification.

While the pictures and words depict Otoe County, Nebraska, they reflect realities in many of our nation’s rural areas. The issues and circumstances here in the heart of the heartland are found throughout farming America.

A book of 61 photographs and 30 poems, “Seen in Otoe County,” will be launched with the exhibition and is available for sale. The compilation includes a brief introductory essay and notes by the collaborators.

Hours for viewing and sales at WallSpace-LNK are Thursday-Saturday, from noon-5 p.m., or by appointment (text 402-429-3684). For more information, see wallspace-lnk.com or Facebook.