More scenes seen in Otoe County will be on display April 6-29 at WallSpace-LNK, 1624 S. 17th St.

With large format black-and-white landscape images by Michael Farrell and poems by Twyla M. Hansen, “Seen in Otoe County” opened in March. Public interest prompted the artists to extend and expand the exhibit. A First Friday reception will begin at 5 p.m. April 7 with a poetry reading and artist remarks at 6 p.m.

The first edition of a signed limited companion book sold out in March; a second edition signed by the artists will be available.

New work not shown during March, presented in 40-by-50 museum scale, offers compelling scope and detail of places often ignored. Images made on Otoe County rural roads from 2019-2022 will be featured along with the poems by Twyla M. Hansen that the photographs inspired.

Farrell notes, “While these photographs and poems were inspired by rural Otoe County, they could have been made in any of our nation’s rural areas. The scenes we find here in the heart of the heartland are also found throughout.”

Images, poems and the signed limited edition book may be viewed or purchased Thursday-Saturday from noon-5 p.m. in addition to the 5-8 p.m. opening. Text 402-429-3684 to arrange an appointment viewing outside gallery hours. For more information, see wallspace-LNK.com or Facebook.